NYC shootings leave man shot dead outside restaurant, two men injured

A man was killed and three others were injured in two separate shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired at Rockaway Parkway and Glenwood Avenue in Canarsie around 10:13 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds in front of the Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old, was struck in the neck and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. Police were waiting to notify his family before releasing his name.

The other victim was shot in the left shoulder and taken by first responders to the same hospital, where he was in stable condition, cops said.

No suspects were immediately arrested.

A little over an hour earlier in Upper Manhattan, police said two men were shot outside of 690 Academy Street in Inwood at around 9 p.m.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old, was shot in the head and taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The other victim, 20, was privately transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm. He was in stable condition, cops said.

Police said three male suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.