NYC shootings leave almost two dozen people injured

More than two dozen people were shot over the weekend – including a man blasted in the head inside a Brooklyn deli – ahead of Mayor Eric Adams’ planned announcement Monday about the NYPD’s new anti-gun units.

Twenty-nine people were shot between Friday and Sunday in 24 separate incidents, the NYPD said Monday.

The victims included two men hurt in separate shootings just minutes apart in East New York, cops said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head during a dispute inside a deli on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Monday morning, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 27-year-old man was shot in the torso on the northbound C train platform at Shepherd Avenue, cops said.

The victim was also taken to Brookdale, in stable condition, police said.

Two suspects are being sought in connection to the shooting – at least one of whom is known to the victim, cops said.

The violence continued later Sunday night, when a man was grazed in the right forearm by a drive-by shooter on East Tremont Avenue near Bronx Park Avenue in the Van Nest section of the Bronx around 9 p.m., cops said.

He was treated on scene and not hospitalized, police said.

It is unclear whether he was the intended target.

In total Sunday, seven people were shot in six separate incidents, compared to just two shot in as many incidents on that day last year.

On Saturday, 13 victims were reported in nine incidents, police said. Just three people were shot in as many incidents on that day last year.

Nine people were shot in as many incidents Friday — while only one person was shot on that day in 2021.

So far this year through Sunday, 284 people have been shot in 253 incidents citywide, the NYPD said.

At that point last year, 242 people were shot in 215 incidents, according to authorities.

The weekend’s violence erupted just days after the first wave of the NYPD’s new Neighborhood Safety Teams hit the streets.

Adams is scheduled to make an announcement about the new anti-gun units at 4 p.m. Monday at Police Service Area 7 in the Bronx.

About 168 cops from the Neighborhood Safety Teams — a key pillar of Mayor Eric Adams’ crime-fighting plan — hit the streets in an initial phase last Monday after a slight delay.

The units replaced the controversial plainclothes anti-crime teams that were disbanded two years ago.