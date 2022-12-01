NYC shooting leaves teen dead in Bronx: NYPD

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead while walking with a friend down a Bronx street on Wednesday night, police and sources said.

The teenager and his pal were in front of 2249 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights when they were ambushed by two gunmen who jumped out from behind a car around 9:15 p.m., cops and the sources said.

The suspects opened fire at the two, striking the 14-year-old in the torso, police said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas, where he was declared dead.

It was unclear if the victim’s friend was also struck by gunfire.

Sources said investigators recovered five shell casings from the scene.

Officers are searching for the two men, one of whom was wearing a blue fanny pack, sources said.