NYC shooting leaves one person dead, two wounded

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Manhattan Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of in front of 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said.

At the scene, police found three people with gunshot wounds.

A 42-year-old man had been shot multiple times about his body. He was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was transported by EMS to Bellevue, where she was in stable condition late Saturday.

Police investigating the scene where three people were shot in Chelsea on Saturday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, according to the NYPD.





A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs and was privately transported to Lenox Hill Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.