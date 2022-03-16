NYC shooting leaves one man dead, another injured in the Bronx

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police said.

The two victims, both 30, were shot outside of 281 East 161 St. just before 7:30 p.m., cops said.

One of them was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The other victim was hit in the leg. He was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made.

Police are at the scene of a double shooting near 281 E 161st St in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx on March 15, 2022. William Miller