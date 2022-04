Two men were shot — one fatally — in broad daylight Sunday in Brooklyn, police said.

Cops responded to reports of the 1:36 p.m. shooting at Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue in Cypress Hills to find a 38-year-old man dead, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The deceased was struck in the armpit, while a 62-year-old man was hit in the left hand, the spokesperson said.

The suspect fled west on Fulton Street.

Two people were shot at Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue in Cypress Hills. Gregory P. Mango

One man was killed and another was injured. Gregory P. Mango