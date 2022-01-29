NYC shooting leaves 26-year-old in critical condition, another injured

One man was left fighting for his life and a second man was injured in a shooting on a Bronx street Saturday evening.

Gunfire rang out at 6:05 p.m. at East 183rd Street and Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights, police said.

A 26-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest and was in critical condition fighting for his life at St. Barnabas Hospital on Saturday night, cops said.

A 22-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot in his stomach, back and hip, according to the NYPD.

A person of interest was in custody Saturday night, police said.

It was unclear what led to the attack.