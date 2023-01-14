NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said.

Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. Robert Mecea

Cops are questioning whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Robert Mecea

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.