NYC shooting injures 73-year-old innocent bystander

A 73-year-old woman was struck by a stray round while sitting outside of her Bronx apartment building during a possible gang related shooting Tuesday afternoon, police and sources said.

The woman, identified by sources and family as Lorreine Matthews, was shot in the leg in front of 725 Garden Street after two men in a black sedan opened fire at about 4:20 p.m., according to cops.

The gunmen were aiming at a group of people that were standing near Matthews in what investigators believe was a gang-related incident, sources said.

Matthews was being treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital, according to officials and her daughter Adrianne Matthews.

“She was in front of her building and some guys got out of the car and just started shooting,” the daughter told The Post over the phone from the hospital.

“It was just her sitting down and another person,” she explained. “They just came and jumped out of the car and started shooting at them.”

“My mother’s doing — she’s doing better. The bullet went in and out.”

The suspects fled the scene in their vehicle and remained at large, according to police.

Police found 12 shell casings littered on the ground in the aftermath of the gunfire, sources said.

The scene of the shooting is less than two blocks from the Bronx Zoo. Earlier this month, a 55-year-old woman was shot four blocks away in broad daylight steps away from the tourist attraction.