NYC set for first snow of the season Monday

The weather outside is about to get frightful.

The Big Apple is set to see its first snow of the season Monday, with forecasters predicting an inch-thick coating amid temps as low as 24 degrees.

The wintry weather is expected to hit around 10 a.m., creating icy conditions for commuters headed back to work after the holiday break, according to AccuWeather.

The flurries will likely stop falling by 3 p.m., forecasters said.

The high temperature for the day is not expected to get above freezing, hitting around 31 degrees, while the predicted low of 24 should come at night.

“Cold and snow are both in the forecast — so major changes coming our way,” NBC 4 forecaster Raphael Miranda said Sunday. “Travel could be significantly impacted.”

Areas south and east of the city are expected to bare the brunt of the storm, with residents in parts of Ocean County, NJ, hit the hardest.

The wintry weather will create icy conditions for commuters headed back to work. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Forecasters say the snow will likely melt by Tuesday as temperatures rise to a high of 38 degrees. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

In that county, snowfall of up to an inch per hour is expect at some points in the day, according to the station.

In the Big Apple, forecasters say the snow will likely melt by Tuesday as temperatures rise to a high of 38 degrees with partial sunshine.

It also is set to come after a mild weekend, when temps were in the 50s.