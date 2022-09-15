NYC seeks ‘right to shelter’ trims as Mayor Adams surveys migrant crisis

City Hall’s top lawyer wants to cut protections that guarantee homeless New Yorkers speedy access to a bed as the recent wave of 11,000 migrant arrivals has pushed the social safety net to the breaking point.

The comments Thursday morning from Brendan McGuire, Mayor Eric Adams’ chief legal counsel, came hours after Hizzoner ignited a firestorm by saying “prior practices” must be “reassessed.”

Adams comments came after it was revealed that the city left 60 migrants sleeping on benches and floors overnight in a Manhattan intake center in apparent violation of the law.

“What we’re talking about is the reality that this is completely unforeseen. This rate of influx of people into the system, and so it’s irresponsible not to reassess how the system works,” McGuire said.

“There is the timing challenge,” he added. “There is the timing challenge that the mayor talked about, for example, the 60 men, right, we ultimately got them shelter.”

He made the remarks after Adams and other city officials early Thursday visited a welcome center for migrants in Hell’s Kitchen. The facility is near the Port Authority, where many of the buses bringing them from the southern border have arrived.

“It’s irresponsible not to reassess how the system works,” Brendan McGuire said. Robert Miller

Mayor Eric Adams denied seeking to undo the landmark legal settlement between the Coalition for the Homeless and the then-Mayor Ed Koch. Robert Miller

Hizzoner and his city attorney both denied Thursday they were seeking to undo the landmark legal settlement between the Coalition for the Homeless and the then-Mayor Ed Koch, which mandates out that every New Yorker must be provided a bed in a habitable building.

“Immigration status will not matter. The consent decree does not draw a distinction between New Yorkers and non New Yorkers. That’s not what we’re talking about,” McGuire said.

However, McGuire then suggested that City Hall was seeking changes to “practices” that directly stem from the agreement, including that homeless New Yorkers must be quickly placed in shelter beds after arriving at an intake.

The Department of Homeless Services is required to find families a space in a shelter by 4 am if they arrive at an intake before 10 pm.

There is no such firm deadline for single men — who head to a different set of shelters.

But, Legal Aid and the Coalition for the Homeless sued city officials in 2009 when they began shipping homeless New Yorkers illegally sleeping in intakes to ‘overnight’ beds in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood, where they got as little as five hours of sleep.

The groups charged the practice amounted to a violation of the 1981 ‘right to shelter’ agreement. A judge ordered the city to stop the practice and the lawsuit was eventually settled in May 2010.