NYC schools ramping up vaccine campaign for 5 to 11 year olds

The Department of Education is ramping up its vaccination push for kids aged 5 to 11 with new efforts to help educate students and their families, officials announced Thursday.

The DOE plans to launch informational town halls on COVID-19 jabs — along with robo-call campaigns and pop-up vaccine sites in neighborhoods with low shot rates.

“Vaccination continues to be our key to keeping COVID-19 numbers low and protecting our loved ones from serious illness,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement.

Schools Chancellor David Banks also lauded the new push Thursday.

“I’m excited to kick off this campaign and expand access to vaccines and information to even more students and families,” Banks said.

The NYC Department of Education is launching new efforts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The DOE vaccine campaign will include informational town halls for families. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

As of late last month, 52 percent of city kids were fully vaccinated, according to DOE data.

The jab rate varies by school and neighborhood, and the agency said it would target areas with lagging vaccine compliance.

The DOE has yet to require the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but Adams — along with Gov. Kathy Hochul — have both backed that approach in the past.

Schools Chancellor David Banks said that he is excited to “expand access to vaccines and information” for more city families. Matthew McDermott

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and city Comptroller Brad Lander have both called for the DOE to adopt a school vaccine requirement before the start of the next school year.