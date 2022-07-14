NYC school worker busted for punching teen with special needs: cops

A paraprofessional was arrested for punching a teen girl with special needs during a scuffle inside a Queens school Wednesday, cops said.

The 17-year-old female student was trying to leave the classroom at P.S. 177 on 188th Street near 58th Avenue in Flushing around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Hector Hernandez, 51, wouldn’t let her, police said.

The teen then scratched Hernandez in the face, prompting him to allegedly strike her in the face, cops said.

The student suffered a swollen lip and an injured eye, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at the school, and arrested Hernandez.

He was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, and harassment, cops said.

Hernandez allegedly struck the special needs student in the face after she tried to leave the classroom, according to police. Google Maps

The disabled teenager and the school worker were both charged following the incident in Queens. Christopher Sadowski

The teen was also taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor assault, as a juvenile, police said.

The city’s Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.