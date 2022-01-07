NYC school teacher arrested for grooming, assaulting student

An acclaimed New York City middle school teacher allegedly groomed a female student for years before sexually assaulting the seventh-grader, prosecutors said.

Cesar Sanchez, 35, a science teacher at KIPP Washington Heights, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, court records show.

Sanchez is accused of making “sexually suggestive and lewd comments” to the student starting in 2016 when she was in fourth grade, according to a criminal complaint.

That behavior allegedly continued into her eighth-grade year, the complaint said.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, Sanchez repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl until her classes were forced to go remote during the COVID-19 pandemic, the documents said.

Sanchez was arraigned two weeks ago and freed after posting $7,500 bail, court records show.

The alleged incident occurred at at the KIPP School in Washington Heights. Google Maps

The New York Family newsletter honored Sanchez with a “Blackboard Award” in 2018, when he taught fourth-grade science.