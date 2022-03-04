NYC school evacuated after bomb threat called in, cops say

A Bronx school was evacuated Friday morning when an anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat, cops said.

The caller rang PS/MS 20, located on Webster Avenue near East Mosholu Parkway North in Norwood around 8:50 a.m., police said.

The threat prompted the school to evacuate, police said.

The investigation was ongoing later in the morning. No further information was immediately available.

The Post has reached out to the city Department of Education for comment.