NYC school cafeterias could see letter grades

A Bronx pol is renewing efforts to issue letter grades to school cafeterias just like the city does with restaurants.

Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr. introduced a bill Thursday that would also require school cafeterias and kitchens to post these Health Department letter grades prominently. Parents would be able to track the sanitary conditions on each school’s website, and they would be “promptly” informed whenever their child’s school kitchen scores a “C” or below.

Many public schools have a bad track record of racking up serious health code violations, including evidence of flies and rodents.

“Parents should know the conditions of the cafeterias their children eat in and how they’re run – just as they now know how our restaurants are run,” said Salamanca (D-Bronx).

Salamanca introduced a similar bill in 2018, but it stalled in a council committee after it couldn’t gain enough support from then-Mayor de Blasio’s administration and other council members. He said he’s hopeful the legislation will now pass.

The bill would require schools to notify parents if the school cafeteria receives a “C” grade or lower. REUTERS

Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-Staten Island), who co-sponsored the 2018 bill, said he plans to back the proposal again because “it’s as important for parents to know the quality of their kids’ meals as it is to know the cleanliness of your local red-sauce joint.”

A spokesman said the Mayor’s Office will need to review the legislation before commenting.