NYC sanitation worker shot in Midtown Manhattan over a ‘family dispute’

A Department of Sanitation worker was shot once in the leg in Midtown Thursday during what sources described as a “family dispute,” the Post has learned.

The bullets rang out around 11 a.m. in front of 515 West 52nd St. in Hell’s Kitchen, leaving the man wounded, police said.

The city employee was struck in the left leg, the sources said.

The shooter fled in a black Mercedes, and police put an alert out for the vehicle.

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

He was the second sanitation worker injured in two days.

Investigators are on the scene of a Midtown shooting on Thursday morning. William Farrington

A bullet casing is seen on 52nd Street between 10th and 11th avenues after a Sanitation worker was shot. William Farrington