NYC Russian consulate vandalized with red paint

The Russian consulate on the Upper East Side was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday, cops said.

A passer-by called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report that the façade of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York on East 91st Street near Madison Avenue was marred by the vandalism, authorities said.

Photos show the front of the stone building, as well as the front door and the awning, stained by the paint.

The NYPD is reviewing the incident as a possible bias attack. The department is unaware of any groups claiming responsibility for the act, and no suspect information was immediately available.

The landmark structure, first constructed in the early 20th century and also known as the John Henry Hammond House — for its builder — was designated part of the Carnegie Hill Historic District in 1974.

No arrests have been made, and there are no identified suspects. Robert Miller

The Soviet Union purchased the house the next year.

The vandalism comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces — which prompted the Biden administration to hit the Kremlin with a new round of sanctions Friday.

The sanctions sought to impose “swift and severe costs” on Moscow for its “fraudulent and unlawful annexation” of Ukrainian territory, the White House said.