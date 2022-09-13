NYC robbery suspect slips between subway cars, is killed in escape bid

A subway robbery suspect was killed when he slipped between cars and hit the third rail while trying to flee the scene early Tuesday, cops and police sources said.

The dead crook was among four suspects involved in a heist on a northbound No. 2 train at 174th Street in the Bronx at around 6 a.m., cops said.

The train was held at East 180th Street after the crime — causing the robbery crew to run toward the No. 5 line, authorities said.

One of the suspects then began jumping between the cars of a stationary No. 5 train, where he somehow fell onto the tracks and became pinned underneath the train, cops and sources said.

He made contact with the third rail and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops and sources.

The name and age of the deceased robbery suspect were not immediately known. DanTD via Wikipedia

The East 180th Street-Morris Park Avenue station. David Holland via Wikipedia

Authorities could not immediately confirm whether he accidentally lost his footing or intentionally climbed onto the tracks.

The three other suspects — all males, ages 16, 17 and 18 — were arrested at the scene, police said.

Charges were pending later in the morning.