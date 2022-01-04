NYC robbery suspect shot in neck by cops during shootout

Cops shot a robbery suspect in the neck during an exchange of gunfire outside a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The shootout erupted around 5 p.m. outside the store at 2120 Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, cops said.

NYPD officers recovered a gun at the scene. Citizen

The robbery suspect allegedly fired at uniformed officers, prompting the cops to respond with their own weapons, police sources said.

The cops were uninjured, but the suspect was hit in the neck and back, police sources said.

The suspect was taken to Brookdale Hospital, cops said. A gun was recovered at the scene, sources said.