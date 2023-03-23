NYC robbery suspect opens fire at NYPD

A New York City cop and a robbery suspect exchanged gunfire in Manhattan Wednesday night.

The firefight happened when police responded to a call of five men trying to rob a victim in the Marble Hill Houses on 225th Street near Exterior Street around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

When cops arrived, one of the suspects opened fire at them, according to the NYPD.





No one was hurt, but the cops were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Christopher Sadowski

One officer fired back before the suspects fled in Manhattan’s northernmost enclave, police said.

No one was injured, but the officers were checked out at the hospital for ringing in their ears, which is standard procedure after cops use their guns.

The five attempted robbery suspects remained on the lam Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.