NYC robber stabs victims before stealing cash, cops say

A knife-wielding fiend stabbed two people in the Bronx in separate incidents before grabbing their cash and fleeing, police said.

The unidentified suspect first struck on June 17 at about 4:45 p.m., cops said.

The brazen bandit approached a 44-year-old man, who was sitting in front of 536 East 149th St., near St. Ann’s Avenue in the Melrose section, cops said.

Unprovoked, the suspect displayed a knife and stabbed the 44-year-old in the shoulder, torso and left side of the chest and snatched $300 from the victim’s pocket, police said.

EMS transported the 44-year-old victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Three days later, on June 20, at about 2:40 p.m., the unhinged robber approached, stabbed and robbed a 45-year-old man in an unprovoked attack in front of 556 Bergen Ave., also in Melrose, authorities said.

The thief took $5 after stabbing his victim on the right side of the chest and left shoulder, police said. The 45-year-old was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

The NYPD released three surveillance photos of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).