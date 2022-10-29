NYC residents head to the polls for start of early voting

Crime-weary New Yorkers began casting ballots Saturday for the start of early voting in the hotly contested race for the next governor.

The polls opened at 9 a.m. across the Big Apple with some voters showing up soon thereafter.

Lower East Side resident Vicky Shi, 33, cast her ballot at a school complex on Henry Street — and said she had voted straight Republican.

“I just feel sick about the past few years and democracy… just disappointed. I feel less safe in New York City now,” Shi said.

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul at the top of the ticket. Congressional contests are also on the ballot.

Manny Cartagena, 65, who lives in the Gouverneur Gardens co-op complex on the Lower East Side, said he was spurred to vote blue.

“The economy and inflation is important — definitely very important — but a woman’s right to choose is a big one for me,” Cartagena said.

One early voter said that she feels “sick about the past few years and democracy… just disappointed. I feel less safe in New York City now.” James Keivom

He said he wanted to vote early because he was worried about the potential for violence as Election Day on Nov. 8 drew closer.

“I mean, you’re hearing in the news just a lot of things going on and so it’s better to get out there and vote early and don’t wait until the last minute,” he said.

In Bay Ridge, where voters were also choosing between re-electing ​Republican Rep. Nicole​ Malliotakis or Democrat Max Rose, the city’s rising crime rate was a deciding factor for some.

Another voter said that he was voting early because he “was worried about the potential for violence as Election Day on Nov. 8 drew closer.”

In Bay Ridge, voters were also choosing between re-electing ​Republican Rep. Nicole​ Malliotakis or Democrat Max Rose.

The polls for early voting will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and then follow a varying schedule through Nov. 6.



“I’m a Republican and I don’t believe Kathy Hochul. I’m tired of the crime and I’m tired of the lies. She’s conveniently for crime now, two weeks before the election. Didn’t do anything about the bail reform. I understand it was a social experiment, but when it didn’t work right and they could have changed it to better things, they chose not to,” said a voter named John, 70, who declined to provide his last name and said he left the Democratic party two years ago.

Zeldin is slated to hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village. Hochul is campaigning in Rochester and Syracuse.

The polls will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and then follow a varying schedule through Nov. 6. They will close for one day ahead of re-opening for Election Day on Nov. 8.