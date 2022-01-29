NYC resident skis down Second Avenue during Winter Storm Kenan

An Upper East Side woman turned her Manhattan sidewalks into ski slopes, rising before dawn to catch some snow during Winter Storm Kenan before the tony nabe’s diligent doormen cleared it away.

“I couldn’t wait. I was determined. I told my friends, I’m getting up at the crack of dawn, because [once] the employees have a chance to shovel the sidewalks on the Upper East Side, it’s gone in a second,” Abbe Sparks told The Post.

With one break for coffee, she skied her neighborhood’s sidewalks, streets and avenues from 5 to 9 a.m.

“There were no cars coming. It was so cool — I can’t even express how invigorating that was,” Sparks, who works in digital media, said. “How often do you ski in the middle of the street?”

“I was a little rusty, but then I remembered how to glide. It was so fun,” she said, estimating she got in 3,500 steps. “I’ve had these cross-country skis literally in my coat closet for like seven years.”

Sparks said she encountered lots of dog-walkers and dads dragging their “little kids” to Central Park for a sled.

What she didn’t see: a single other Nordic skier.

“I was the only.one skiing. I can’t believe it. I remember New York, years ago … I do remember people skiing down the avenues.”