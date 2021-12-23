NYC requiring masks, capping crowd size for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Don’t leave your mask at the door!

The Big Apple will cap crowd sizes and require masks for revelers looking to ring in the New Year in Times Square amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the city — and around the country — that is fueled by the arrival of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The restrictions come on top of already announced rules from City Hall that would have restricted attendance to only those who can show proof they are fully vaccinated from COVID.

Revelers stand in their pods as they watch a performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, 2020. Gary Hershorn

Revelers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Officials said capping the crowd size at 15,000 — down from the usual 58,000 — will provide significant additional space for social distancing.

Follow the latest news on the Omicron variant with the New York Post’s live coverage

“New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year — we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us,” Hizzoner in a statement. “There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.”