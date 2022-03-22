NYC Rep. Ritchie Torres demands end to Bronx Russian ‘espionage’

Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres demanded the FBI look into the secretive Russian compound in Riverdale on Tuesday, saying his borough refuses to have “espionage in our own backyard.”

Torres, a freshman Democrat, sent a letter first obtained by the Post to the FBI, CIA, Department of Homeland Security and Attorney General Merrick Garland asking them to look into whether the covert compound houses spies working on behalf of the Kremlin.

Outside the gates of the 20-story Soviet-Era high-rise at 355 West 255th St. in the Bronx, Torres said Tuesday that “espionage must be exposed wherever it exists, and must be expelled wherever it is exposed. The homeland security of the United States depends on it.”

“Given everything that is happening in the world, we in the Bronx can no longer afford to have the war crimes of Vladimir Putin aiding and abetting espionage in our own backyard,” he continued.

Russian diplomates live in the Bronx building, but rumors have been circulating for years that it also shelters Russian intelligence officers. Robert Miller

Rep. Ritchie Torres believes that the claims about the building’s tenants have never been investigated. Robert Miller

While it’s certain Russian diplomates live in the Bronx building, rumors have been circulating for years that it also shelters Russian intelligence officers.

Torres doesn’t think the white building that hides in plain site has ever been investigated, saying: “To my knowledge and to my astonishment, the complex has been here since the 1970s and I’m aware of no request that has been made to actually investigate these reports of espionage. These reports have been percolating for a long time.”

The compound, which sticks out in the leafy, largely residential Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx, came under renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Residents gathered outside the compound earlier this month to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand and end to the war.

Rabbi Avi Weiss said he has protested outside the compound “hundreds of times.” Robert Miller

“I simply have no trust for diplomats who live inside here who are representing Vladimir Putin,” Rabbi Avi Weiss (right) stated. Robert Miller

Avi Weiss, a prominent rabbi who led a large congregation in Riverdale until he retired came to the presser to show his support for Torres’ demand.

“If you work for the Hitlers of the world, then you are guilty. And here we are standing in front of this place, in which reside Russian diplomats. If our president Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin a war criminal, it means from my perspective, that anyone in this building, a diplomat, who works for a war criminal, is complicit, is equally guilty,” he said.

“I’ve lived in this community for 50 years. I’ve protested in front of this building hundreds of times,” the rabbi added, saying he has even been arrested in front of the building.

A home near 355 West 255th St. shows support for Ukraine. Robert Miller

“I simply have no trust for diplomats who live inside here who are representing Vladimir Putin.”