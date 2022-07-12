NYC releases PSA for residents in the event of a nuclear attack

Rising monkeypox cases, increasing crime — and now nuclear doom?

As if New Yorkers don’t have enough to worry about, they’re now getting step-by-step instructions on what to do if the Big Apple comes under nuclear attack.

New York City’s Emergency Management Department released a 90-second public service announcement Monday featuring empty city streets and sirens going off in the background amid the rare event.

“So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why,” says a woman who’s walking a deserted city street. “Just know that the big one has hit, OK? So what do we do?”

The PSA laid out three actions residents should take, with the first common-sense measure being getting inside as quickly as possible.

“And no, staying in the car is not an option,” she says. “You need to get into a building and move away from the windows.”

Once inside, New Yorkers are told to stay inside and shut every door and window.

“Have a basement? Head there,” she says. “If you don’t have one, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.”

City residents who were outside at the time of a blast are advised to wash up as soon as possible.

“Remove and bag all outer clothing to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body,” the PSA advises.

The final step is to follow media for more information and sign up for Notify NYC for official alerts and updates to know when it’s safe to go back outside.

“Alright,” the woman says reassuringly. “You’ve got this.”

An emergency management spokesperson told The Post one of the pillars of the department is to educate residents on natural and manmade hazards.

“The likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low. However, it’s important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe,” the spokesperson said. “The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident.”

NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement, “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed.”