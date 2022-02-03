NYC rapper TDott Woo fatally shot in Brooklyn after signing with record label

Budding Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo was fatally shot in the neighborhood where he grew up on Tuesday afternoon shortly after signing with a record label.

The 22-year-old artist and dancer, whose real name is Tahjay Dobson, was struck in the head and left knee in a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street in Canarsie at about 2:20 p.m., police and sources said.

TDott, who was friends with the late rapper Pop Smoke, was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead, cops said.

Hours before his death, TDott had struck a deal with Million Dollar Music, the label announced in a press release posted to their Instagram account.

The label described TDott as a “rising star” and said “he rose to prominence for his ‘Woo Walk’ from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world.”

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street in Canarsie. WireImage

He “has multiple video credits under his belt, but it’s his ability to dance which speaks volumes,” the label said.

TDott danced in the music video for Pop Smoke’s 2019 hit song “Welcome to the Party.” He also flashed his moves in the Fivio Foreign’s music video for “Big Drip.”

Sources said TDott’s killer was inside a dark SUV. No arrests were made in the case as of early Thursday.

