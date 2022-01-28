NYC rapper charged with shooting NYPD cop shows off guns, boasts in YouTube videos

A rising New York City rapper charged with shooting a cop in the Bronx shows off multiple guns in his music videos while threatening rivals that he won’t miss when he decides to open fire.

The YouTube page of baby-faced 16-year-old Camrin Williams — better known in the Bronx drill rap scene as C Blu — has some 21,700 subscribers where fans can get a glimpse of the bombastic and boastful teen showing off huge wads of cash and guns, including while he’s in a car with a friend.

In one clip posted in October, Williams previewed a new song, “Blu Bop,” while showing off a gun in his waistband and threatening adversaries looking for him to “come get me.” He then hops in the passenger seat of a car as an alleged “killer” behind the wheel drives, the video shows.

“You know I ain’t bluffing, I dare you to try me,” C Blu boasts in the clip, which had been viewed nearly 30,000 times as of Friday.

In another song called “No Ozone Part 2,” Williams and fellow up-and-coming rapper Set Da Trend toss up gang signs — showing their apparent affiliation with the Crips — while promising to mow down anyone who crosses them.

“Bought a new Glock, this s–t came with a beam,” C Blu raps, referring to a gun outfitted with sights. “No, I can’t miss, all I shoot is greens.”

The pair trade verses while several others furiously jump in the background, and C Blu warns would-be challengers not to cross him, as he stays armed and ready.

“These n—-s be plotting on taking on my life,” he raps before putting up a “C” sign showing his allegiance to the notorious street gang. “Trend, pass me the torch — let’s go make it lit.”

In “A Christmas Carol,” the teen rapper shows off his holiday cheer by sparking what appears to be a big blunt and spreading a huge wad of cash while on city streets.

“Don’t forget what I did in the streets,” C Blu raps at one point. Seconds later, he promised to take adversaries out of their “misery,” the video shows.

C Blu also took his talents to Times Square to shoot a video for a song called “Champions,” featuring himself and rapper Wan Billz. The pair appear to puff blunts as throngs of people surround them as they spit barbs, throw up apparent gang signs and threaten to gun down rivals while recording the clip in the packed tourist mecca.

“Let off a shot and them n—-s start panicking,” C Blu raps before mimicking rapid gunfire. “They vanishing.”

Williams, meanwhile, remains free Friday after posting $250,000 bond. He was earlier in custody at a Brooklyn juvenile facility on gun and assault charges in the Jan. 18 shooting of an NYPD cop in Belmont.

A Bronx Supreme Court justice determined Williams was eligible for bail, riling NYPD union officials over his “disgraceful” release.

“This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch said. “He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the exact same thing when he’s out on the street tonight.”

Williams’ attorney Dawn Florio said the rapper is not a violent person and that the image is just his “rap persona.”

Williams, who already had a 2020 gun possession arrest on his record, was put on probation in the case just one month prior to his latest run-in with the law.

Police said Williams was arrested earlier this month while refusing to take his hands out of his pockets, setting off a scuffle with cops that led to him striking NYPD Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg and wounding himself in the groin.

Bronx prosecutors sought for Williams to be held without bond, but Judge Denis Boyle disagreed.

Williams declined to comment to a Post reporter after walking free Thursday. But his attorney told The Post Friday his tough-guy image is merely an act.

“That’s just his rap persona,” defense attorney Dawn Florio said. “That’s to sell records. He’s not a violent person.”

The rapper signed a deal with a subsidiary of Interscope Records in November, according to Florio, who declined to divulge how much he received. She denied earlier reports that Williams used some of his advance to get out of jail, claiming the funds were put up by a relative who works as a registered nurse.

“He wants to pursue a college education and be a biochemist,” Florio told The Post. “He definitely wants to pursue music, but he wants to continue his education by going to college.”

Williams is now being home-schooled, Florio said.

The rapper had planned to use an advance on his contract to post the $15,000 in cash needed to secure his bond, law enforcement source told The Post last week.

In an interview earlier this month, Williams detailed his life growing up in the Bronx before shifting his focus to the rap game.

“It wasn’t too bad for me, I got want I needed, I got what I wanted,” C Blu said of being raised in the borough. “If I wanted more, I was going to take it.”

The Bronx’s reputation for hardened streets is a bit overblown, the rapper claimed, but said people definitely needed to “watch” their backs in the borough. He told an interviewer, however, that he continues to hit the books as well.

“I’m on school s–t still,” C Blu said. “Facts. You gotta be smart and s–t.”

With an apparent marijuana blunt in hand, C Blu said he wants to go to college to be a biochemist.

“You definitely gotta be smart as well,” the rapper continued while claiming he was a bit misunderstood. “Since n—-s listen to just the music, they only see the outside of us — they don’t really know how we are in person and s–t like that. We joke around, n—-s don’t know the real us.”