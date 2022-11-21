NYC puts gifts to ex-city mayors up for auction

It’s the ultimate in regifting.

The city is offering a chance to own a piece of mayoral history – as it is auctioning off a bevy of presents that were given to former mayors.

Among the unique items on the block is a glass paperweight gifted to the late Mayor David Dinkins by legendary diva Diana Ross at a Friars’ Club event, which on Monday had a high bid of just $51 dollars.

Also up for sale was a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers signed by rappers Ice T and Fab Five Freddie that were given to Mayor Mike Bloomberg at a press conference — and which had a bid in the $200 range.

The roughly two dozen items also include gifts given to former mayor Ed Koch — who had a collection of framed images including one of the Statue of Liberty signed by the famed Peter Max — and Rudy Giuliani — who left behind several pieces of sports memorabilia including a clock with the logo of his beloved New York Yankees.

White Nike Air Force 1 sneakers signed by rappers Ice T and Fab Five Freddie that were given to Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Giuliani received a clock as a gift.

The sale is being run by the government auction company “Public Surplus.”



Prince Albert from Monaco presenting Mayor Rudy Giuliani with a check.

“This is a very small fraction of the gifts to past mayors and is just the first round of items that will eventually go up for auction. To clarify, not every gift ever given to a mayor is being sold,” a spokesman for the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which is running the auction.

Interested buyers can pick up rare items, such as a Louis Vuitton soccer ball given to Giuliani in 1988 in honor of the World Cup. As of late Monday the bids were in the $600 range.

A pair of Tiffany and Co. globe cufflinks given to the crime-fighting mayor were, meanwhile, going for just about $100.

Giuliani received Tiffany cuff links during his term. DCAS

A Louis Vuitton soccer ball given to Giuliani in 1988 in honor of the World Cup. DCAS

A Statue of Liberty auction piece signed by the Peter Max. DCAS

Also up for sale was a photos of Koch taken on the steps of City Hall commemorating his 1983 host debut on Saturday Night Live — and a framed front page of the Village Voice with a story about Koch’s memoirs on the cover.

Also up for sale from Dinkins’ gift collection is a t-shirt and hat combo reading “Racism is an Illness: Are you Sick?”

There’s even a cowboy hat that was given to Bloomberg after the city hosted the Country Music Awards in 2008. It had a $63 bid, as of Monday.

The city pols had to leave their goodies behind because the New York City Charter prohibits officials from accepting and keeping “valuable gifts.”

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg received a plethora of gifts throughout his term and is auctioning a select few. Chad Rachman/New York Post

An official said that there may be more sales in the future.

Noticeably left off the sale list is any paraphernalia from the Big Apple’s most recent ex-Mayor – Bill de Blasio.

A DCAS rep told The Post his goodies are still “in storage,” explaining it “takes time for the archivists to inventory and appraise the collection.”

The three week auction began today, and ends Dec. 2.

All proceeds will go to the city’s Municipal Archives Reference and Research Fund, according to the city.