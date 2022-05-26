NYC public schools to introduce curriculum on Asian Americans

New York City public schools introduced a push on Thursday “designed to center the experiences and voices” of Asian American and Pacific Islander families in classrooms, education officials said.

The curriculum — which will be piloted as shorter units across all grades this fall — will help students relate to one another amid a citywide uptick in violence against New Yorkers of Asian descent, Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

“It’s tragic when our babies are academically smart but not emotionally intelligent, and don’t develop the full personhood of who they ought to be,” Adams told reporters.

“That’s not education — that’s a robotic system that produces robots,” he added. “We’re producing scholars, intelligent future leaders of this city and this country. That’s what this is doing today.”

The DOE’s Office of Curriculum and Instruction will develop interdisciplinary lessons for each grade that officials said will highlight Asian American history and culture, and increase engagement among students who would now recognize themselves in the curriculum.

The push will include professional development for teachers integrating the material into their broader school lessons, as well as new resources and books.

“Growing up, I didn’t see many people like me in the history books or the media,” said Mikayla Lin, a sophomore from Stuyvesant High School. “So for a while, I thought that maybe there’s just nobody notable, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Mayor Adams said the new lessons will help develop “intelligent future leaders of this city and this country.” Matthew McDermott

The announcement came after a group of Asian American families demanded inclusion in the DOE’s cultural curriculum, saying they had been excluded from recent diversity pushes.

“I went through a lot of discrimination in schools, and I don’t think our kids should experience that,” Ting Yu, one of the original organizers, told The Post.

“If we’re still seen as foreigners, that’s not right,” said Yu, who represented Read Nation, a literacy nonprofit with a focus on AAPI outreach.

An open letter with 2,800 signatories last year pointed to a recent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes. New York City saw more hate crimes against Asian Americans over the past two years than any other city in the nation, The Post has reported.

“This is especially important in light of the most recent and ongoing hate crimes and violence against members of our AAPI community,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said of the curriculum, “which we simply must not tolerate in our city, or our schools.”

Schools Chancellor David Banks noted the curriculum is particularly important because of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the city. Matthew McDermott

“One of the ways we combat racism and hate,” he said, “is by teaching and learning about each others’ stories and histories.”

Meanwhile in Albany, State Sen. John Liu and others have separately introduced legislation requiring Asian-American history and civics classes in public schools.

With just days left of the legislative session, the bill is currently in committee.

“There’s no question that there has been a direct correlation between the current onslaught of anti Asian hate and the COVID-19 crisis — they go hand in hand,” said Liu. “Why is that? Because Asian Americans have been scapegoats for a lot of things over our entire history.”

State Sen. John Liu and other lawmakers have introduced legislation to require lessons on Asian American history in state public schools. Matthew McDermott

“And the reason we get blamed, and therefore hated and attacked, is because of ignorance. It’s easy to blame people that you don’t know or you don’t understand,” he said. “That’s why it’s important to teach our young children… what the AAPI experience has been about.”

A full multidisciplinary curriculum will be available to all schools starting in the spring of 2024.