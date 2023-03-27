NYC public advocate says Mets should rename Citi Field

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has joined climate advocates in pushing to change the name of the Mets’ Citi Field, claiming its namesake Citibank invests too heavily in the fossil-fuel industry.

The bank, which Williams’ office said is the second-largest fossil-fuel financier in the US, has shelled out big bucks to land the naming rights to the ballfield in Queens starting around 2009.

Williams, other Mets fans and a variety of climate activists are set to hold a press conference Tuesday at noon in City Hall Park to protest what they call the team’s “toxic contract” with the bank — a 20-year deal estimated to cost Citbank about $400 million, or $20 million annually. The opponents say they plan to launch a petition demanding team owner Steve Cohen end the relationship.

“The Public Advocate and fans will cite the bank’s role in financing polluters and profiting from climate chaos,” said a statement from Williams’ office.





Jumaane Williams will call for the Mets to abandon their contract with Citibank, which has naming rights to their field. William Farrington

The bank invested $285 billion in fossil fuels between 2016 and 2021 and is the biggest coal funder outside China and also the largest investor in fossil-fuel projects in the Amazon rainforest, according to Williams’ office.

The bank defended itself in an e-mailed statement, insisting that Citi recognizes the importance of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

The bank added it is investing in clean-energy solutions and working with its clients — including fossil-fuel companies — “to support their efforts to decarbonize their businesses.

“Our approach reflects the need to transition while also continuing to meet global energy needs,” the statement said. “We look forward to continuing the strong relationship we have with the Mets and Citi Field.”

Representatives for the Mets did not respond to Post inquiries Monday.





Climate advocates and Mets fans will join the protest Tuesday afternoon. Getty Images





Williams’ office called for Mets owner Steve Cohen to end his “toxic contract” with the bank. Getty Images





Citibank has naming rights until 2028, Williams’ office said. Neil Miller

Among the climate advocates joining the protest will be Climate Organizing Hub, Climate Families NYC, New York Communities for Change and Sunrise Movement NYC, Williams’ statement said.

“New Yorkers know firsthand the impacts of climate change, from Superstorm Sandy to Hurricane Ian,” the statement said.

“New Yorkers, many of them Mets fans, are facing the brunt of climate chaos that is being financed by banks like Citi. Forty three New Yorkers died during superstorm Sandy alone, and many continue to be vulnerable to climate change.”