NYC PTA treasurer indicted for stealing $185K from school

An Upper East Side PTA treasurer was indicted Tuesday for allegedly stealing $185,000 from his kid’s elementary school to help fund a lavish lifestyle that included trips to the Caribbean and high-end clothing.

Marc Haynes, 34, the former co-treasurer of the East Side Elementary School, PS 267 Parent Teacher Association, was charged in Manhattan Supreme Court with grand larceny for allegedly ripping off the organization by making unauthorized credit card payments from a PTA account, prosecutors said.

He allegedly made 17 illegal payments to his personal credit card from one account, including one for $185,717, during his one-year stint as a money manager in the 2020-2021 school year.

The payments were for “luxury hotels in St. Lucia and Bermuda and purchases at Fendi, Restoration Hardware, and Pottery Barn,” prosecutors said.

Haynes also allegedly used the stolen money to pay off two court-ordered restitution payments in connection with his 2016 conviction for stealing from a publishing company he used to work for, authorities claimed.

He resigned from his post as PTA co-president in October when another member noticed a suspicious $9,000 charge and was later turned into police, according to the release.