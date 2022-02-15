NYC private schools to break $60K tuition mark next year

Tuition at the city’s elite private schools will climb to new heights next year — with most top-tier institutions set to charge more than $60,000 for the first time.

The Spence School, which counts Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow as graduates, sent out contracts for next year and announced a 3.5 percent tuition hike.

That increase — which comes a year after 120 parents wrote a letter asking for a tuition freeze — brings the total annual bill to $60,880 per student.

“The Trustees appreciate your commitment and recognize that all of our Spence families sacrifice to make their children’s education a priority,” the school told sticker-shocked parents. “We are judicious in setting the annual budget.”

Spence will not be alone in crossing the $60,000 threshold next year, sources told The Post.

The Dalton school, which charged around $30,000 in tuition in 2018, is set to charge over $60,000 next year. Helayne Seidman

Schools like Horace Mann, Dalton and others are in the process of sending out enrollment contracts that will hike annual costs beyond that mark.

Tuition at the city’s elite institutions — many of which are waging internecine wars over “woke” curricular priorities — have roughly doubled over the past 15 years,

Trinity, Dalton, and Horace Mann all reportedly charged between $30,000 and $33,100 in 2008.

Spence, where head of school Bodie Brizendine made $886,000 in 2019, told parents that faculty compensation accounted for 73 percent of tuition intake and that pursuit of top flight teachers was “easily the most important thing we can do.”