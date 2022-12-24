NYC principal’s union mocks parents’ snack-banning charge with doughnuts

He’s a sweet talker.

A union rep for an embattled Upper West Side principal brazenly responded to a front-page New York Post exposé about the administrator’s “Grinch-like” approach to students’ snacking — by bringing a box of doughnuts to the school, The Post has learned.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening,” said one vexed educator at PS 166 who was offered a sugary treat by the rep. “The guy either didn’t really read the article or he’s mocking what was said.”

PS 166 Principal Debra Mastriano has been under fire from parents and teachers who claim she’s snatched birthday cake and doughnuts from kids, and at other times, spewed racist remarks. They have also charged her authoritarian leadership has driven about 100 staffers from the school.

Parents grilled District Superintendent Kamar Samuels Monday during a district-wide Zoom meeting, with many demanding Mastriano’s resignation, several attendees said.

Samuels subsequently sent a two-page letter to the school community Wednesday, outlining a “stakeholder engagement plan” that proposed meetings between the principal, parents and teachers to clear the air.

“This plan reflects the commitment of the District 3 team to hold ourselves and our school administrators to the highest standards,” Samuels wrote.

Several parents pilloried the proposed actions as toothless.

“At this point it’s like putting lipstick on a pig,” said Lauren Richards, 32, who has a second-grader and fourth-grader at PS 166. “It’s not that [Mastriano] is inexperienced and she needs help, it’s that she is unfit for the position and has proven that over and over.”

Officials allegedly offered no plan of action in response to parent and teacher concerns about Mastriano until The Post’s report.

The Department of Education’s Office of Special Investigations has been probing Mastriano since Oct. 28, Samuels wrote in a Dec. 17 email to a parent, which has been viewed by The Post.

The DOE, Mastriano, and the principals union did not respond to requests for comment.