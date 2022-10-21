NYC principal union boss Mark Cannizzaro to step down amid turmoil

The head of New York City’s powerful principals’ union is expected to announce his resignation — amid turmoil over his controversial decision to oust a top union executive, The Post has learned.

Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, told his executive board this week that he will resign by the end of December after just over five years at the helm, union sources said Friday.

“The best job I’ve ever had is principal, but also the most challenging and difficult job I’ve ever had is principal,” Cannizzaro said during an unrelated interview with News12 on Wednesday.

A formal announcement to members is expected Oct. 29 at the annual CSA conference in Midtown Manhattan, sources added.

Cannizzaro, 58, came under fire last month for the allegedly unilateral ouster of a longtime union official, upsetting some members who questioned the union leadership, The Post reported.

Mark Cannizzaro will step down as the head of the NYC principals union at the end of the year. Twitter

The other officials present for the closed-door meeting publicly stood by their boss, while detractors accused the union of a lack of transparency and even abuse for its treatment of former exec Sana Nasser.

“This was never about Mark Cannizzaro or an individual,” said Michael Barakat, principal of the Bronx High School for Law and Community Service, who advocated for Nasser. “This is about the direction of an organization — and this indicates the CSA leadership has acknowledged it’s time for a change.”

Cannizzaro came under fire for firing Sana Nasser last month.

An assistant principal in the Bronx and an active member of CSA told The Post that though she did not work with Cannizzaro personally, “we all want to have faith in the union.”

“I think the way it was handled made people question it a bit, especially because she [Nasser] is such a towering figure who has helped so many of us.”

It’s unclear whether Cannizzaro’s resignation is related to Nasser’s dismissal.

Executive Vice President Henry Rubio is expected to take over, one source said.

“I don’t think it’ll be a radical shift, but it’ll be a change,” said the active CSA member. “Rubio is a bit more of a boxer; he’s more in your face. Mark is a real gentlemen. He prefers to get things done quietly.”

Cannizzaro took over the CSA from Ernest Logan in the fall of 2017 — promoted from his previous title as the executive VP for five years, according to his LinkedIn.

Logan at the time called Cannizzaro in the union newspaper “a gutsy young leader and a negotiator bar none.”

The career educator has worked in the field for more than 30 years, and spent a large share of his time at IS 75 Paulo Intermediate School and IS 34 Totten Intermediate School on Staten Island, records show.

He began as a physical education teacher, raising through the ranks to positions as an assistant principal and a principal. Cannizzaro first got involved in the CSA in 2006.

“He’s an asset to everyone, any educational system — and it’s going to be a loss to New York City,” said his former colleague Angela Marasia, who taught Spanish and English, and then became dean of middle school grades, under Cannizzaro’s leadership.

“I learned a lot from him,” she said. “He was at work at 6 in the morning, and the last to leave at night. A very dedicated professional.”

The CSA did not immediately comment.

Additional reporting by Susan Edelman