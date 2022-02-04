NYC principal sends kids home when just 2 school safety agents show up

A Bronx principal sent her students home for remote learning Friday after only two school safety agents showed up to her massive complex, sources told The Post.

The Kennedy High School campus — which hosts five schools — normally has 14 agents on duty this year. That number is down from over 20 in prior years, law enforcement sources said.

But due to vacation and sickness absences, only two agents were initially on hand Friday, forcing kids to wait in the rain during a nearly two-hour wait in a metal detector line.

Magaly Hicks, the principal of charter school New Visions for the Humanities, opted to send her students home for remote learning due to the agent shortage.

A source said she did not want her students waiting in the elements and worried about a lack of adequate staffing.

Some students from the other schools also left during the extended scanner delay.

School safety agent union chief Greg Floyd has lobbied for additional agents this year, arguing that shortages are impacting school safety.

The NYPD, which oversees school safety agents, did not immediately comment.