NYC principal Carla Ling called rude by parents, boss

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss.

Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post.

Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple times, Davis wrote. She added there had been several complaints from the school community about Ling’s “tone and attitude.”

“If you speak with your supervisor in this matter, I can only imagine how you speak with your subordinates,” Davis wrote, concluding that the principal had “demonstrated unprofessional conduct and insubordination.”

Parents and staff said that Carla Ling regularly screams at students and harasses staffers until they cry. J.C. Rice

In dozens of complaints to DOE and interviews, parents and staff at the school painted Ling as a tyrant, who regularly screams at the students and harasses staffers to the point that they cry daily. School employees also said the principal is unwilling to properly punish students, emboldening kids to run amok.

“We had one student who threw a stack of lockers down the stairs. If anyone had got hit by those lockers, they would have been killed,” a veteran staffer told The Post. “Kids clogged up drains. Kids all do kinds of craziness. She never disciplines any of them.”

A petition calling for Ling’s to step down has garnered more than 200 signatures.

Ling, the DOE and the principal’s union did not respond to requests for comment.