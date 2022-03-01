NYC poop attack suspect has over 20 arrests since 1999: cops

The man accused of smearing feces on a woman’s face in a revolting Bronx attack has an arrest record dating back 23 years, cops said Tuesday.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, has been arrested more than 20 times since 1999, according to the NYPD.

His most recent bust was on Feb. 22 — a day after the vile attack underground — when he allegedly menaced an employee of a Bronx business with a screwdriver during a robbery, cops said.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately provide information on Abrokwa’s robbery case.

He was busted Monday in connection to the Feb. 21 feces attack, cops said.

Horrifying video released by cops shows him allegedly slapping a bag filled with human excrement in an unsuspecting 43-year-old woman’s face — and then rubbing it on the back of her head — and she sat on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station.

He was charged with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment, cops said.

Mayor Eric Adams called the incident a “horrific experience for anyone to go through” at an unrelated press conference Monday afternoon.

“Human waste or someone spitting in your face, those are real signs of mental health issues … and we really must dig into how we’re dealing with these mental health issues,” the mayor said.

The nauseating incident comes amid an uptick in Big Apple subway crime.

In response to the violence, Adams announced his Subway Safety Plan on Feb. 18, pledging to crack down on rule-breaking and preventing people from living on the trains and in the stations.