NYC pols try to sack Empire State Building tribute if Eagles win Super Bowl

Some Big Apple pols are trying to sack plans by the Empire State Building to turn its famed spire green and white if the Philadelphia Eagles win Sunday’s Super Bowl.

City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers, who represents the Manhattan neighborhood surrounding the landmark hi-rise, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine fired off an angry missive to Anthony Malkin, the head of management company Empire State Realty Trust, demanding the Eagles aren’t honored if they win.

“Like many New Yorkers, we were dismayed in late January to see the Empire State Building lit

up to honor the Philadelphia Eagles,” the politicians wrote, referring to the move when the Birds won the NFC Championship.

“We have heard that this unfortunate incident is set to be repeated tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles play in Super Bowl LVII,” they said.

“New York City has an abundance of professional sports teams to honor. Surely we can refrain from boosting the most bitter rivals of those teams.”

Powers told The Post, “What’s next, replacing all of our bodegas with Wawas?”

Levine added, “We will never compromise our place as the center of loyalty to Big Blue and Gang Green. … New York fanatics will tolerate nothing less.“





NYC pols are trying to sack plans by the Empire State Building to turn green and white if the Eagles win Sunday’s Super Bowl. @EmpireStateBldg/Twitter





The Philadelphia Eagles beat the 49ers for the NFC Championship.. AP

The building’s color scheme honoring the Eagles last month caused a local uproar. But ESB’s management defiantly vowed to still change the lights on the spire to honor either the Birds or their foe, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday night, claiming the building is a “global brand” not beholden to any one city.

A rep for the management company — which previously tweeted out a video of headlines in The Post decrying the insensitive light show — said at the time, “The Empire State Building will continue its annual practice of being a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl, and will then light for the winning team.”

Sources close to the situation have told The Post that the management company finds the controversy “funny.”

But Powers and Levine aren’t laughing.





Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie would be hoisting the Super Bowl trophy around the same time the Empire State Building is lit up in Philly’s colors. AP

They made sure to take an extra dig at the Philly team in their letter.

“The New York Giant and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the same division for 90 years, beginning with their first meeting on October 15, 1933, when the Giants defeated the Eagles 56-0,” their letter said.

“As the steward of the Empire State Building, the Empire State Realty Trust should uphold its connection with our city in all matters, including with its lights. After all, it is not known as the Keystone Commonwealth Building.”