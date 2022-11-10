NYC pols push Eric Adams for Rockefeller Center holiday street closures

Multiple Manhattan politicians are pushing Mayor Adams to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps by limiting car traffic surrounding Rockefeller Center for the busy holiday season.

For two years towards the end of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, two crosstown blocks adjacent to the famed Midtown holiday tourist attraction were closed to cars to promote pedestrian safety.

But with the holiday season fast approaching, Adams has yet to commit to the same street closures.

“It’s pretty late in the season. We would have hoped we’d have certainty by now,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told The Post.

“The crowds are just enormous. This is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America, and it’s frankly unsafe to have tourists pushed off the sidewalk and stepping into traffic.”

De Blasio introduced the seasonal pedestrianization of 49th Street and 59th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in 2019, and closed the two streets again in 2021.

The street closures did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Manhattan politicians are calling for Eric Adams to restrict traffic near Rockefeller Center.

Rockefeller Center is flooded with tourists during the holiday season.



Levine and Councilman Keith Powers (D-Manhattan) said they have not gotten answers from the city after asking for the return of the street closures in a Nov. 1 letter.

“The holiday season is coming up on us very soon,” said Powers, who added that there’s “no indication” Adams’ administration plans to close the streets again this year.

Some 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center plaza and surrounding area each holiday season, according to Levine and Powers’ letter.

Every year, the tree is lit up with thousands of shining lights during a ceremony. Getty Images

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year except if you’re a person walking down the street in crowds near Rockefeller Center,” Powers said. “The crowds are crushing and demand is overflowing.”

De Blasio’s closures of the street were only part-time — from 2 p.m. to midnight from Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays, from Black Friday through Jan. 6.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said he hoped to know about closures by now. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

City Councilman Keith Powers said he had not gotten a response to his Nov. 1 letter to the city. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

The 2019 closures were staunchly opposed at the time by the FDNY’s top union, whose leader warned the two-block closures would cause “city-wide gridlock river to river.”

In the year’s since, the city dramatically expanded both seasonal and temporary car-free streets, including blocks-long stretched in Brooklyn and Queens. Powers said he would like to see Adams make the closures around Rockefeller permanent as well.

“We’ve seen in the past is just a compete overwhelming of the area during the holiday periods, but also demand for that space in general,” he said.

Reached for comment, an NYPD spokesperson said the department “will be meeting with DOT in the coming week to discuss the final preparations for the holiday season.”

“DOT is working with its agency partners on plans to expand pedestrian space around Rockefeller Center for this holiday season,” said DOT spokesman Vin Barone.