NYC police union bosses rip lifting of vax mandate for athletes

New York police union leaders were left fuming after reports that the city would ease its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for unvaxxed athletes, a move one labor head said would be “hypocritical.”

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce Thursday a reversal of his private-sector policy so that anti-vaccine stars like the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving can compete at home, and big time musicians and performers can play in Big Apple venues.

But labor leaders took the move as a slight on the city’s cops and other workers, many of whom have ended up axed because they refused to get jabbed.

“I’m not surprised,” Lou Turco, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, told The Post. “To me it’s hypocritical that you’re allowing an athlete not to get vaccinated but you’re going to force officers to get vaccinated to keep their jobs.”

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said Adams “must be kidding” with the change.

“Talented detectives with irreplaceable experience were lost because of the mandate,” DiGiacomo said. “Athletes and performers more important during a crime wave than NYPD detectives?”

Lou Turco, president of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, blasted Mayor Eric Adams for forcing “officers to get vaccinated.” Stefan Jeremiah

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving previously protested against New York City’s vaccine mandate enforced by the de Blasio administration. AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Adams’ expected announcement comes just ahead of the start of the 2022 baseball season, and would water down a mandate ushered in by ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio that required all city businesses to have their employees vaccinated.

City government workers have also been required to get vaxxed, and more than 1,400 employees were fired for not complying in departments like the NYPD, FDNY and the city Department of Education. Thousands more filed for religious or medical exemptions under the requirement, which sparked several lawsuits.

Although details of Adams plan for athletes and performers wasn’t clear on Wednesday, many took to social media to criticize the turnaround.

Mayor Eric Adams plans on allowing unvaccinated professional athletes to compete in New York City. Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Press Wire

Detectives’ Endowment Association boss Paul DiGiacomo claims “Talented detectives” were discriminated against by New York City’s vaccine mandate. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“The peasants are still required to obey,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Rules for thee but not for me,” said another. “What about everyone else or do only the rich and famous get exemptions?”