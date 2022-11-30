NYC Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey tapped for top uniformed spot

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is set to take over as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed cop, The Post has learned.

Maddrey, who will be promoted from Chief of Patrol, will take the reins of the department from Chief Ken Corey, who resigned from the post with less than a year in the new administration, according to an NYPD order obtained by The Post.

The order, distributed to all commands in the NYPD, designated Maddrey as acting Chief of the Department as of Wednesday morning.

This will be Maddrey’s third reassignment under the new administration.

It was unclear if the chief was the permanent pick for one of the most public-facing spots on the force.

Maddrey hasn’t been without controversy during his tenure in the NYPD.

He came under fire late last year after he stepped in and cleared the gun arrest of a former NYPD officer, The Post previously revealed. The incident was referred to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office by the Civilian Complaint Review Board, but prosecutors said no criminal charges were warranted.

“A thorough investigation by our Law enforcement accountability Bureau found no basis to believe a crime was committed in this case,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said Tuesday.

Chief Ken Corey resigned after less than a year as the NYPD’s top uniformed officer. William Farrington

It was unclear if Maddrey faced any internal discipline over the incident.

The high-ranking cop was also previously accused of having extra-marital affairs with subordinates in the NYPD.

One of the women, Tabatha Foster, sued the then-assistant chief, claiming he relentlessly pursued her and manipulated her into staying in a years-long abusive relationship.

That lawsuit remains active in Manhattan Supreme Court.