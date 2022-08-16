NYC pol confronts ‘squatter house’ resident who blew weed at her

A city councilwoman angrily confronted a man leaving what she called a “known squatter house” in her district — only to have him curse her out and blow pot smoke in her face, according to a video clip she posted online.

“This will not stand on my watch,” Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens) fumed Monday on Twitter.

“Homeowners have rights and our neighborhoods deserve better. More action coming.”

The 1-minute and 38-second recording shows Paladino standing on the sidewalk and holding her cell phone as the unidentified man backed out of a driveway in a burgundy sedan with the windows open.

“Can I help you with something?” he asked.

“Yeah, this is a disgrace,” Paladino said, pointing at the house.

After he responded, “Yeah? Go f–k yourself,” she replied in kind, telling the man, “Go f–k yourself. How’s that?”

“OK,” he said before puffing on what appeared to be a large joint and exhaling a cloud of smoke.

The squatter blew smoke into Paladino’s face and cursed her out. VickieforNYC/Twitter

After they exchanged sarcastic remarks, the man got out of the car, holding his own phone and tugging up his shorts as he approached Paladino.

“Why don’t you do me a favor and get the f–k over there? Because this is mine,” he said while gesturing at the ground.

Paladino, standing with her chin up, said, “I’m an elected official.”

“I don’t give a f–k who you are. You’re still over here. Go the fuck over there,” the man said.

When Paladino stepped back, the man stuck the joint back between his lips and turned around, prompting Paladino to demand, “Whattaya got in your mouth?”

At that point, he turned to face Paladino, took a deep drag and stepped forward while exhaling a stream of smoke at her.

“Weed,” the man answered.

Vicki Paladino confronted a man who blew smoke into her face. Facebook

The man then blew another cloud of smoke at an unidentified woman who shot the scene and responded by saying, “Disgusting.”

“It’s legal. What’s disgusting? Go f–k yourself,” the man said.

As of Tuesday evening, the recording had racked up nearly 100,000 views and more than 1,700 “likes.”

The man said he did not care that Paladino is an elected official. VickieforNYC/Twitter

In her tweet, Paladino described the man’s dilapidated home as “a known squatter house in my district at 20th Ave and 146th street in College Point.”

The Department of Buildings said Wednesday that it’s located at 146-26 20th Road and was subject to a partial vacate order that was issued Sunday and prohibits anyone from occupying the second floor due to cracks and holes in the roof.

Property records show it’s owned by Wells Fargo Bank, which took possession through foreclosure in December 2020.

Wells Fargo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment and the man couldn’t be reached.