NYC playground shooting leaves two teens injured following basketball dispute

Two 17-year-old girls were shot Monday night when a dispute during a basketball game at a Bronx playground resulted in one male firing his weapon and striking the teens, sources said.

The two girls were struck by the gunfire inside Arcilla Playground on Park Avenue and East 163rd Street around 8 p.m., police said.

Authorities said the girls were innocent bystanders.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other victim was grazed in the head, authorities said.

They were rushed to Harlem Hospital where they were expected to recover.

The teenage girls were near the basketball court when an argument between several males began during a basketball game, police and sources said.

William C. Lopez/NYPOST

One of the males had a gun and began shooting, sources said. It’s unclear if it was a player or a spectator.

No arrests have been made.

Sixteen shell casings were found at the playground as police investigate, sources said.