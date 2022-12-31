NYC planning commissioner Leah Goodridge accused of abusing power in bizarre Twitter rant

A leftist New York City commissioner kicked off Christmas with a bizarre midnight Twitter attack on an urban planner, seemingly threatening him with a lawsuit.

Leah Goodridge, a tenants’ rights lawyer and one of 13 members of the City Planning Commission, fired off a midnight tweet at Boston urban planner Sandy Johnston.

“Engaging in defamation might seem cute on Twitter. It’s not cute in the courtroom though,” Goodridge sniped.

She earlier tweeted that anyone whose approach to urban planning was to “reclaim” cities so new white residents could move back to them from the suburbs was engaging in “white supremacy at its finest.”

The tweets came in the middle of a wonky discussion among several users about NIMBYism and pro-development YIMBYism. They were first reported by The Real Deal.

Goodridge’s Christmas Eve meltdown came as she took offense to an earlier tweet from Johnston when he referred to her as “a supposedly leftist planning commissioner” and said that Goodridge ” ‘just asking questions’ about what it would be like if we could establish a hukou system is really grounds for rebooting the whole system.”

Goodridge took offense to an earlier tweet from the urban planner.

Hukou is a harsh Chinese property registration system that divides the population into urban and rural dwellers and restricts who gets benefits and where they can live.

Many immediately condemned Goodridge for abusing her power with an alleged threat –and for misunderstanding the law.

“Without an understanding of fundamental concepts like defamation, a person is not fit to serve in such an important role,” Councilman Robert Holden, D-Queens said. “Maybe she should sue herself.”

First Amendment lawyer Ari Cohn tweeted to Goodridge, “Are you sure you’re an attorney?”

“You know what’s not cute? Throwing your weight around as a government official to try to stifle free speech and use litigation as a cudgel! This is literally what the First Amendment was written to protect against and members of both parties need to knock this s–t off,” tweeted Liz Mair, a political consultant.

Armand Domalewski, an analytics specialist, noted the timing, tweeting, “Quite literally posted at the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve. Sensational.”

Goodridge, who has a law degree from UCLA, is the managing attorney for housing policy at the nonprofit Mobilization for Justice in Manhattan. Goodridge was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2021 by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. She was previously a tenant representative on the city’s Rent Guidelines Board having been named by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“No comment,” Goodridge said when called by The Post.