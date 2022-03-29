NYC perp arrested in connection to assault on elderly man

The suspect nabbed in the violent beating of an elderly man in Manhattan over the weekend has a lengthy rap sheet — including robbery and arson arrests from just last month, records show.

Dominic Staton, 44, was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly violently attacking a 73-year-old man and trying to steal his wallet outside a Midtown bodega, police said.

The homeless perp was charged with attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny and assault.

It isn’t Staton’s first run-in with the NYPD.

He has at least 10 prior arrests to his name — with two of those occurring just weeks before the latest alleged ordeal, records show.

Staton was busted over an arson-related incident on the Upper East Side on Feb. 14, according to records. He was released after taking a plea at his arraignment the following day and is due to face court again on April 26.

He was taken into custody again just days after a Feb. 25 robbery in Queens. In that case, he was hit with a petit larceny charge and was released on non-monetary bail ahead of a court appearance next month, the records show.

After allegedly fleeing the scene of Sunday’s Midtown beating and attempted robbery, Staton was arrested while being treated in a Harlem hospital, NYPD sources told The Post.

Dominic Staton has been arrested in connection to the violent beating of an elderly man in Manhattan on March 27, 2022.

It wasn’t clear what the vagrant was being treated for, but he was tracked down after a cop recognized him in a surveillance image and handed his name over to detectives working the case, the source added.

In the latest ordeal, Staton is accused of trying to grab the elderly victim’s wallet while he was buying a lottery ticket in a bodega on Eighth Avenue near 40th Street.

He was captured on surveillance video tailing the victim as he left the store before allegedly shoving him to the sidewalk and repeatedly kicking him while he was down.

Staton fled soon after and the victim was hospitalized for swelling and an abrasion to his left eye.