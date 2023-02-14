NYC pedestrian slashed in unprovoked box cutter-attack

A Manhattan pedestrian was slashed with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack, cops say.

The assailant approached the 36-year-old male victim on Union Square West near East 15th Street around 9:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

The stranger then slashed the unsuspecting man in the back before fleeing into a nearby train station, authorities said. The suspect didn’t say a word during the assault.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect — shown in a photo released by the NYPD on Monday night — had not been caught by Tuesday morning.