NYC pedestrian critical after being hit by suspected drunk driver

A man is clinging to life after he was struck by an apparent drunken driver on the Lower East Side early Monday, cops said. 

The victim, described as in his late 20s, was attempting to cross East Houston Street near First Avenue in Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when a Chevy Camaro heading west on East Houston struck him, police said.

The Camaro then careened into another vehicle with TLC plates, cops said. 

A police officer talks to the people involved in a two vehicle accident with a pedestrian struck at Houston St. and 1st Ave.
The Camaro driver, a 48-year-old man, stayed on the scene. 

The pedestrian was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, and the driver, who was not seriously hurt, went to the same hospital, police said. 

The driver is in custody and may face charges of driving while intoxicated, cops said.

