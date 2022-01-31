NYC pastor Tracey Sydnor stabbed to death by her son: cops

A 61-year-old Brooklyn pastor was stabbed to death by her adult son in their shared Brooklyn home over the weekend, cops said.

Tracey Sydnor, the executive pastor of Upper Room Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was stabbed multiple times in a domestic dispute with her 40-year-old son Kenji Francis inside their home on Wyona Street near Livonia Avenue in New Lots just after 2 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Sydnor was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Francis was taken into custody on scene and charged with murder, as well as an unlawful activity-dangerous weapon rap, authorities said early Monday.

He does not have a previous criminal or psychiatric history, according to police.

No further information was known Monday about the dispute.

Sydnor was appointed to the pastor role just two months ago, according to a post on the church’s Facebook page.

Bishop J. Carl Henderson, the senior pastor at the church, urged the community to keep Sydnor’s family in prayer.

“Please keep the Sydnor, Francis, Chambers and Upper Room Family in prayer as we mourn the loss of our Mother, sister, cousin, friend and Executive Pastor, Pastor Tracey Sydnor,” he posted to Facebook. “Further information will be released in the days to come.

Friend Yvonne Chambers remembered Sydnor as “the consummate lady.”

“You didn’t hide your love for God,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I am grateful for our conversations around how you knew you were called to the ministry. I, being tone deaf, envied in a good way your beautiful voice. I am grateful we finally got to celebrate your 60th birthday. I was looking forward to our future road trips before and after you retired. While I don’t understand God’s plan, he has spoken and we are all trying to understand and accept his will.”